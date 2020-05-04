IDPH announces 534 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

Iowa Department of Public Health announced 534 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning and four additional deaths. The deaths were in Appanoose, Jasper, Poweshiek, and Wapello Counties. They include one elderly person and three older adults.

The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa stands at 9,703 with 188 deaths. According to the IDPH, 3,486 have recovered and 57,161 people in Iowa have been tested so far.

The governor said there is a backlog on test results. More than 17,000 tests were given last week.

It's supposed to take up to 72 hours to receive results but, because there's been such an emphasis on testing in Iowa in recent days, labs are inundated.

Gov. Reynolds said don't wait to take action if your health is declining --

"If your condition has worsened since you were tested contact your doctor or call 9-1-1," Reynolds said. She apologized and said this is "a short-term issue."

Gov. Reynolds also recognized Iowa's heroes as it is Public Service Recognition Week nationwide. She thanked those working in public health and on the frontlines.

"This year it's especially fitting," she said.