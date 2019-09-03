IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union warns customers of fraud activity across the Quad Cities during Labor Day weekend

IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union released a statement on Tuesday warning Quad City financial institution customers of fraudulent activity reported over the Labor Day weekend.

In their statement they said, “Today our fraud monitoring system alerted us to potential fraudulent activity over the holiday weekend at several area ATMs. Some IHMVCU members and customers of several financial intuitions were affected.”

One of their customers, Charlotte Biage, reached out to TV6 and said over $700 was stolen from her and her husband’s account on Sunday.

“They took from us,” Biage said. “They took hard-earned money that we worked for.”

Customers like Biage were not able to use their debit or credit cards on Sunday and Monday. The bank was closed for the holiday weekend and they had to shut off their cards because of the fraudulent activity.

“That left us not being able to use money out of our own bank accounts over the weekend,” Biage said.

On Tuesday, Biage said there was a long line at IHMVCU. She said a lot of those customers were in line to try and get their money back. Biage said they seemed to be refunding everyone.

IHMVCU said in their statement, “We’re still gathering information on where it originated and will be working with local law enforcement to catch the fraudsters and assist our members.”

Biage said she doesn’t understand how the fraudsters could’ve got her card information.

“But I do know however it happened they had to be really smart because we had our cards on us,” she said. “They were telling me our cards have been used while I’m looking at my card. I’m just grateful that ATMs have cameras.”

She said money was stolen from her account in Avenue of the Cities, from her husband’s in Bettendorf, and from another customer’s at Wells Fargo.

In the meantime, the financial institution said to be aware of your surroundings when using your debit and credit cards.