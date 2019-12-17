IHSA schools vote down district football

Western Big Six,football is here to stay - as is the Lincoln Trail, Three Rivers, and Northwest Upstate Illini Conferences as well. Today, member schools voted to stay with conference football instead of moving to districts, similar to the system used in Iowa. It was just one year ago today that the IHSA schools voted to move to a statewide district system, with 324 schools voting for the change and 307 voting against it. After a year of debate on whether it would be a benefit or not, today, schools voted by a wide margin to keep the conference system the way it is now. Schools would have moved to district play for the 2021 season.