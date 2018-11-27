IKEA recalls table over possible laceration hazard

A dining table from IKEA could pose an injury risk.

Furniture retailer IKEA is recalling its GLIVARP extendable dining table.

The table's glass extension leaf can detach and fall unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

More than 8,000 were sold online an in stores in the U.S. between February 2017 and October 2018.

IKEA has received three reports of the table's glass leaf falling unexpectedly, one of which resulted in a minor injury.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund or free replacement table.

For more information on this recall you can head to this link.