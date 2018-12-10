IL DNR raises concern over the demolition of old Rock Island courthouse

Rock Island County’s Chief Judge says plans are still on to demolish the old county courthouse. That’s even though the DNR says the demo plans are no longer in compliance with the state. The judge says this is not within the state's jurisdiction.

Many of the Rock Island County employees that started the moving process on Friday say they are happy to be finally moved into the new courthouse.

“Judge Braud as our Chief Judge had a dream and it came true this morning when they unlocked the doors at 8:00 o’clock,” said Victoria Bluedorn, Rock Island County Court Administrator.

As some continue settling in, they say they can see a difference in the new building compared to the old one.

“It's already apparent that we can handle more people, more quickly, more courteously just because of the space and the technology and the way everything is arranged,” said Hon. Walter Braud, Rock Island County Chief Judge.

“Sometimes there wasn't hot water, sometimes restrooms didn't work, it's just wonderful,” said Bluedorn.

While adjusting to the new building isn't a problem. Board members are now turning their focus to the old county courthouse and the demolition process.

“Various operations preliminary to actually tearing it down will start sometime next week,” said Chief Judge Braud.

It’s a process that could take some time, before they actually tear the building down, but the Illinois Department of Natural Resources says board members did not consult them about demolishing the historic building.

“The letter really doesn't stop the show, it doesn't really do anything,” said Chief Judge Braud.

In a letter that was sent out last month, the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office says it was not properly notified that the old courthouse would be torn down after the new one is built or that the original plans that were submitted have changed. However, the Chief Judge says they submitted their permits and will continue on with their plans.

“This process has been authorized by a court order and until another court order comes down this train is going straight to the station,” said Chief Judge Braud.

The plan is that once the old county courthouse is torn down, it'll be used as a green space.



