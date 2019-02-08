Ice Melt: A Hot Item

The wild Winter weather is taking a toll on ice melt and rock salt in the

Quad Cities. Some suppliers are doing their best to keep pace with the demand.

K and K True Value Hardware got a supply

of twenty five and fifty pound bags of ice melt.

The packages are flying out the door.

The store ran out of rock salt and

K and K’s Larry Smith hopes to get more by Friday.

Snow removal business owner Michael Lauritzen

has gone through six pallets of salt.

He hopes his supply will last through the “next few storms.”

Public Works Departments in the area

are also feeling the pinch.

This Winter, Moline has used five thousand tons of road salt.

On Thursday, the salt barn got a one thousand ton refill.

Other public works departments are also feeling the squeeze.

Rock Island has used about four thousand tons.

Bettendorf has ordered another reserve supply.

Solar salt is typically used in water softeners.

However, some people are using it as a last resort

on steps, walkways, and other slippery surfaces.

A heads up.

Don’t take salt supplies for granted because

like the song says: “You don’t know what you’ve

got til it’s gone.”

