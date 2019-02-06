Ice jam on Rock River puts Carbon Cliff on standby

The Rock River is rising and flooding is occurring in Whiteside, Henry and Rock Island Counties.

Now, the Village of Carbon Cliff is warning people to be on the look-out for sudden jumps in the river level.

Upstream from the village, the river is projected to crest at 15.9 feet, which is nearly 4 feet above flood stage.

At 16 feet, officials say minor flooding begins along north and south 1st Avenue.

The village says if an ice jam occurs downstream at Moline, water could back up and they could quickly see moderate to major flooding in areas.

Officials say you should be prepared since the flooding will happen fast.

Rock River Levels