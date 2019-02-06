Ice on our sidewalks will be the issue Wednesday morning.

The Quad Cities shut down early Tuesday morning as the area braced for an ice storm heading our way. We saw schools getting out early, businesses closing early, meetings cancelled and the community preparing for ice. Public works hit the streets, treating them, as soon as the freezing rain, hail & sleet began.

As we woke up Wednesday morning, road conditions were in pretty good shape through out downtown Davenport. We encountered some slick spots out in the moral rural areas on Knoxville Road and the Milan Beltway. However, our sidewalks, driveways, parking lots and side streets are covered in ice.

This will be the toughest part of the morning commute. We should prepare for the ice with good shoes and remember to take it slow- penguin walk!

Click here for Iowa road conditions.

Click here for Iowa road conditions.

As our temperatures climb back up into the upper-30's by Wednesday afternoon, we will see some of this begin to melt, but the freezing drizzle and slick conditions continue for the first half of the day.