Ice sculptors make the best of cold QCA temperatures

Frigid temperatures have swept across the Quad Cities, which presented the perfect opportunity for some to showcase their skills.

A group of ice sculptors made the best of the cold temperatures on Saturday in Davenport.

Many Quad Citians braved the cold to watch the sculptors create art at the Icestravaganza event.

David Jensen said he has been sculpting ice for 38 years.

“I actually do most of it for HyVee but this is something where I just come and join my fellow ice carvers here in the Quad Cities to have fun.”

He learned how to carve ice by being in the culinary business.

“You take everything away except for what you want,” Jensen said. “A lot of it is dimensional.”

Many find the art fascinating because it requires much precision.

“You have to make sure it’s level when you go up higher because you don’t want 300 pounds of ice shifting on you,” Jensen said. “Pound for pound ice is actually harder than steel.”

Ice sculpting requires strong tools.

“We use electric chainsaws, die grinders, all of us have the Japanese ice chisels that are made similar to samurai swords.”

Jensen said the ice is so difficult to carve through that it deteriorates the chainsaw blades.

It took Jensen almost three hours of working outside in the cold to finish his masterpiece.