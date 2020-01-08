Idaho resort looks for skier after avalanche; 2 others die

Officials are searching for a person who was skiing at an Idaho resort near where avalanches killed two skiers and injured five others.

The Silver Mountain Resort near the town of Kellogg was closed Wednesday to focus resources on the search for the missing skier.

The resort says it received a telephone call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier.

The ski patrol, aided by dog units, is conducting the search. The avalanche happened Tuesday morning on Wardner Peak, an area of the resort where the ski runs are rated at the highest difficulty level.

