Identical twins named Valedictorian, Salutatorian at Ohio high school

Deontae and Deontrae Wright might make you think you're seeing double. The identical twins are are leading the way for the Scott High School senior class this year.

With a 4.5 GPA, Deontae is the Valedictorian. Deontrae is right behind him, the Salutatorian, with a 4.4 GPA. It's the same in school as in life. Deontae was born first.

"We both like to compete against each other," says Deontrae. "We want to score higher than each other."

The two brothers competed all year, each pushing the other to be better. It made their final grades tough to calculate, as their GPAs kept switching them between first and second position. But in the end, it was Deontae.

"It feels awesome knowing that I put in the hard work and got something out of it," he says. "It feels great at the end of the day."

The competition is a win-win no matter how to slice it. Both twins secured full rides to The Ohio State University to study electrical engineering. They say they want to minor in business and start their own electrical engineering firm once they graduate.

In addition to their high achievements in school, both of them hold two jobs and have more than 70 hours of community service. They say giving back makes them feel good, and changes the community.