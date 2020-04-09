Gov. Reynolds asks Iowans to 'do what they told them to do' to stop COVID-19, two new deaths reported

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced two additional deaths, an elderly person and an older adult, related to COVID-19 Thursday,

Both occurred in Linn County. To date, 29 people have died across the state.

Reynolds also announced 125 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. The total now stands at 1,270 cases in 79 counties. Governor Reynolds says there were 882 negative cases reported, for a total of 13,703. Reynolds said 115 people are currently hospitalized and 476 people have recovered. The governor also reported a recovery rate of 38%.

The State Hygienic Lab has the capacity to test 2,530 people at this time.

Reynolds continues to encourage Iowans to practice social distancing but still did not put a stay-at-home order in place. In addition to social distancing, Reynolds urges Iowas to continue to practice good hygiene and only leaving the home for essential trips.

"If we all dig deep and do what we've been told to do, we will flatten the curve," she said.

At this time, Reynolds says the first line of defense against COVID-19 is social distancing and practicing good hygiene like hand washing. However, she suggests carrying a face mask is also helpful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Iowa Workforce Department (IWD) Director Beth Townsend announced between Sunday, March 29, and Saturday, April 4, 67,187 people filed unemployment claims. Townsend stressed the IWD continues to field tens of thousands of calls in relation to unemployment claims and asks Iowans to be patient. Townsend reports $27 million claims were paid during the time period listed above.

Reynolds ended the press conference Thursday morning thanking the organizations, companies, and individuals who answered the call to help by producing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Reynolds told reporters the state has received some orders from the national stockpile of PPE and some orders have been delayed. She continues to urge Iowans to be "all hands on deck" and help produce more PPE for medical staff and essential workers in the state.