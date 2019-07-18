Ignoring co-workers might help you feel less tired, avoid burnout

It can take up to 25 minutes to regain one’s focus after being interrupted by a coworker.

That is according to health care psychologist Ulrika Leons, who tells Business Insider switching between work and distractions is not only counterproductive but can lead to mental exhaustion.

Ignoring one’s coworkers, perhaps by occasionally wearing headphones, may be vital to getting work done efficiently and avoiding burnout, Leons said.

She also said empty lulls in the day to get mental breaks used to be common, but our brains can now work nonstop in today’s world of constant distractions such as social media.

Leons recommends shutting yourself off if you’re surrounded by a lot of noise, being smart about how you organize your day, and allowing your brain to "catch its breath" from time to time.