Ill. Gov. Pritzker appointed to Council of Governors

As governors from across the county gather in Washington, D.C. for the annual National Governors Association winter meeting, news that Illinois' newest governor has been appointed to an important position.

According to the governor's office, JB Pritzker is now a member of the Council of Governors, a 10-member bipartisan panel that advises the federal government on matters of national security, homeland security, disaster response and the National Guard.

Gov. Pritzker, a Democrat, says “As the largest state in the Midwest, and as a state with a strong National Guard, Illinois plays a critical role in keeping our country safe, and we will be an important voice on the Council of Governors.”

Established in 2008, the Council of Governors fosters state and federal coordination and advises on the benefits and compensation for National Guard members.

