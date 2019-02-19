Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs first $15 minimum wage among Midwest states

Illinois law now requires that employer pay a minimum wage that will increase to $15 an hour by 2025.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the six-year plan into law Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.

It makes Illinois the first state in the Midwest to push its base wage to $15. It increases from $8.25 by $1 on Jan. 1, and jumps to $10 on July 1, 2020. Then, it increases $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025.

Business groups oppose the plan. They wanted a longer phase-in and a regionalized approach. They sought lower minimum wage levels for areas outside Chicago.

Pritzker is a Democrat who campaigned on the issue last fall. He noted there are payroll tax credits in the law to ease the transition for employers.

