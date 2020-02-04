Ill. family accuses school of abuse, files lawsuit after claiming son comes home with permanent marker on back

A family is suing a Chicago-area school district after they claim their autistic 8-year-old son came home with permanent marker on his back after years of abuse and neglect.

A family sues a suburban Chicago school district claiming abuse of their autistic 8-year-old son. (Source: WLS, still photo/Lucia Roden, CNN)

Mom Lucia Roden said she’s concerned for Gianni’s safety.

"I'm at the point where I do not even want to send him to school anymore," she said.

According to the family’s lawsuit against Berwyn North School District 98, Gianni has endured years of abuse and neglect at Prairie Oak Elementary School.

“I’m disgusted,” Roden said. “I noticed a black mark on his back and I’m like, ‘What is this?’”

Because of Gianni’s limited verbal skills, he couldn’t tell her what had happened, but he did have a meltdown, she said.

This is not the first incident at the school, according to the family.

Back in 2015, Roden filed a police report with the Berwyn Police Department after she said a teacher’s aide tied her son to a chair with an exercise band to keep him in his seat.

And then last year, the family said the school lost Gianni.

A teacher called to alert them, then later found the child on another floor of the building.

The family's attorney said the pattern is disturbing.

"I do not believe the staff has the proper qualifications to take care of a child like Gianni," John Chwarzynski said.

Superintendent Michelle Smith said the district doesn’t know the origins of the markings.

"Thus far, our video footage from the school bus and from the hallway cameras has not revealed anything that would cause us to take remedial action concerning any of our employees," Smith said.

The district said it’s cooperating with police and has reported the marker incident to the Illinois Department of Family Services.

The school district hasn’t commented on the lawsuit’s allegation that the boy was restrained with an exercise band or that he was missing at the school.

While the investigation continues, the family said they’re looking for a new school for Gianni.

