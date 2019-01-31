Ill. woman crashes after man hiding in backseat attacks her

Rockford Police are asking the public’s help identifying a man who hid in a woman’s backseat then attacked her while she was driving Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old victim from Winnebago County crashed her vehicle into a snow pile after police say the hiding man emerged and tried to choke her near the intersection of Mulford and Newburg Roads.

The woman managed to continue driving before stopping in a parking lot in the 900 block of South Mulford Road, at which time police say the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The woman, who was not injured, was unable to give police a detailed description of the suspect.

It is unknown how long the suspect had been hiding in the vehicle, but the woman told police he may have entered when she made a recent stop near Stowmarket and Harrison Avenues.

Rockford Police said in a media release the circumstances of the incident “are unique and appear to be isolated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at (815) 966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip for Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.