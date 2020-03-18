Illinois: 128 new cases of COVID-19; bringing state's total to 288

Illinois Department of Public Health Officials announced 128 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This now brings the state's total to 288.

Officials say the newly announced cases are across the state. Two additional counties are now reporting cases; Kendall and Madison counties.

"An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff)," officials said in the release. "Currently, IDPH is reporting 288 cases in 17 counties in Illinois."

Officials say the ages range in confirmed cases; the youngest is 9 and the oldest is 91.

Social distancing measures everyone can take include:

• Staying home as much as possible

• If gatherings are necessary, limiting the number of people to 10

• Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting

• Checking with your provider about telehealth options