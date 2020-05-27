Illinois American Water Company buys Andalusia water systems

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) -

Illinois American Water Company has reached agreement to purchase the water and wastewater systems from the Village of Andalusia.

According to a news release, the village approved the $3.3 million sale last year and the sale closed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The purchase adds approximately 480 water and sewer customers to the company's northwest service area. The mayor of Andalusia says the sale will allow the village to pay off significant debt and focus on other priorities.

Illinois American Water plans to invest $2 million in the first five years to upgrade an outdated and undersized water main to improve water pressure and a sewer main also will be lined throughout the village.

Improvements are also planned for the wastewater operation.