Illinois American Water to invest $5.9 million in Sterling Water System

Illinois American Water has announced it will invest $5.9 million in Sterling Water System.

Officials announced they'll invest the money to upgrade the local water system.

The projects will include the replacement of a high service pump station at the water treatment plant and constructing a new, larger elevated water tank on the north side of town.

According to Charlotte Dunne, operations superintendent for the Sterling District, “continuous investment in critical infrastructure supports quality service not only for today, but the future.” She added, “Water infrastructure across the nation is reaching the end of its useful life. Many communities are facing the need to upgrade pipes, pumps and plants for quality service and community growth.”

"Construction kicked off this month and will continue through 2021. This work is not related to the coronavirus. The work is described in more detail below.

High Service Pump Station Replacement – An underground high service pump station will be replaced with an above ground facility at the water treatment plant located on 1st Street in Sterling. This project will help reduce concerns of possible groundwater infiltration. The new structure will also allow the system to run off a pressure system, which supports reliability and lessens impact when it is necessary to take infrastructure, like a water storage tank, out of service for repair or inspection.

After the new pump station is brought online, the previous facility will be retired and demolished. Restoration will also occur on the property to provide production employees with easier access to additional plant infrastructure.

“Safety is our top priority. We work hard to reduce hazards and ensure our employees can perform their essential jobs safely,” said Dunne.

Water Storage Tank Replacement – Construction on a new elevated storage tank at 29th Street in Sterling will kick off this summer. The current tower was originally constructed in the 1990s. The new tank will be built next to the existing tank and will double water storage capacity, increasing storage from 250,000 gallons of water to 500,000 gallons of water.

According to Dunne, an upgraded, larger water tank supports adequate water pressure for homes, businesses and fire protection. The new tank also supports increased demand and community growth. The current tank will be decommissioned once the new tank is online next summer."

