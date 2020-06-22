Illinois Army National Guard soldiers being mobilized to Horn of Africa

Illinois National Guard officials announced that 170 Illinois Army National Guard soldiers will be deployed to the Horn of Africa.

Officials say the soldiers, assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 106th Calvary Regiment based in northern Illinois will be there for a 1-year deployment.

"The 106th Cavalry Soldiers are comprised of troops from Illinois Army National Guard cavalry units in Kewanee, Pontiac, Dixon and Aurora," officials said in the release. "The Soldiers were mobilized in mid-June and will train at Fort Bliss, Texas for approximately six weeks before deploying for their mission in Africa."

Approximately 40 Illinois Army National Guard Cavalry Soldiers will augment the Minnesota Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, where they will perform force protection missions across the region.