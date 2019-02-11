Illinois Attorney General challenges sentencing of former Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke

Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul is challenging the sentencing of former Chicago Police Officer, Jason Van Dyke.

van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for fatally shooting Laquan Mcdonald in 2014. He was convicted last October of Second-Degree Murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for the 16 times he shot the teen.

Raoul is asking the State Supreme Court to vacate the second-degree murder charge.

Instead, he's asking the judge to add a sentence for each separate county of the aggravated battery with a firearm conviction and determine which one of them caused "severe bodily injury" to Mcdonald.

If the court accepts the petition, Van Dyke's attorneys will have one week to file and objection.