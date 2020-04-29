Illinois Attorney General files appeal to extend stay-in-place order

The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal Wednesday after a state lawmaker sued the state over the extension of stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier in the week, a judge ordered a temporary injunction after Rep. Darren Bailey sued claiming the extension of the order past 30 days violated his civil rights.

In a statement Raoul says Mr. Bailey has failed to articulate the irreparable harm he is personally experiencing or how that harm outweighs the unprecedented threat to public health and safety.

Raoul claims Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is using the authority of his office granted by the Illinois Constitution and the Illinois General Assembly, in implementing emergency measures that have saved lives during a crisis.

"There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed our state, and government must balance the critical need to save lives with the economic hardships being felt by residents throughout Illinois," Raoul said.

"Governors have historically renewed disaster declarations to meet the challenges of disasters that last longer than 30 days without objection, and a pandemic should be no different, he added.

In addition to asking the applet court to reverse the lower court ruling, he says the Illinois Supreme Court should take up the matter immediately.