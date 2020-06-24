Illinois COVID-19 phase four restrictions could keep Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse closed

The Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse in Downtown Rock Island is eager to reopen, but phase four restrictions of Restore Illinois could keep the doors closed longer.

Phase four, which begins on Friday, allows for the reopening of several business sectors, including theatres and indoor dining with restrictions. According to the guidelines from the state government, theatres can reopen with the lesser of either: up to 50 guests or 50 percent of overall theatre capacity.

Brett Hitchcock of Circa 21 said 50 guests is not enough to reopen the 334 person dinner theatre.

"That in itself doesn't do us a lot of good. 50 people for us doesn't do much with a theater the size we have," he said, "We are kind of unique in the state we've been told that there really is no other business like ours in the state right now with a venue this large and a capacity that small."

Because of the size of the dinner theatre, which is reconfigured with dinner tables instead of rows of seating, Circa 21 is hopeful the state would life the capacity limit to 50 percent. They are waiting for a response from the state government.

"50 people in the audience the actors aren't getting any feedback from the audience. It's awkward for the audience because you're in such a huge venue with virtually nobody there," Hitchcock said.

He said they are eager to reopen and welcome guests back into the theatre for dinner and a show.

"We're hopeful that as soon as the doors are opened, the excitement is going to be there and we're going to be able to fill as many seats as we possibly can and entertain as many people as possible," Hitchcock said.

The dinner theatre has been open for 43 years and generally puts on six different shows a year. The first show back is the musical Saturday Night Fever.