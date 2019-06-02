Illinois Capital Bill funds Quad Cities passenger rail train

The Quad Cities Passenger Rail Project is getting a boost from the Illinois Legislature. Legislators passed the Capital Bill, HB62, which appropriates $225,000,000 from the "Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund to the Department of Transportation for all costs associated with the Quad Cities Passenger Rail Project."

It's still unclear when or if construction would begin. The project is slated to drop passengers off in Moline.

In a press release from the Midwest High Speed Rail Association, it says the Capital Bill also funds new service to Rockford, track improvements for Chicago, Champaign, Carbondale, and Springfield. It also funds expanded Metra service into Kendall County.

