Illinois City couple claims their home is falling apart after state demolished a neighboring property

An Illinois City couple says a portion of their home is sliding, has large cracks, and deep holes. The couple believes the problem started after the State of Illinois demolished a property next to them, but the state claims it's due to weather.

Darlene and Lloyd Corwin have lived in their home for 45 years. The couple has invested in the 13-acre property that is part of the Brights Court neighborhood in Illinois City.

“About seven years ago, we built a new deck it was $14,000,” homeowner Darlene Corwin said.

That deck is no longer here.

“Here was the deck, right here. It just left the building and went down below there,” she said.

Very large cracks and deep holes surround the back of the home.

“Ground has just slid and there are large crevices right in the back of our house and those have never been there before,” she said.

At 85 years old, the couple has to be very careful walking in the backyard. Darlene and her husband believe a majority of these cracks and holes came as a direct result after the State of Illinois purchased a house next to them and demolished it in 2018.

Darlene says since it was torn down, the land has been splitting in both directions of the slope. To the north on Highway 92 and to the south on their property.

“We need to know, was it their fault. We feel that it was their fault because we hadn't had any problems until 2018. When they destroyed that property,” she said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says the home was purchased in order to reconstruct Illinois 92. DOT officials don't believe their demolition is related to why the couple's home is having structural issues.

Darlene says the rest of the home is in good condition. The backyard, however, is the problem and selling it just might not be an option.

“If somebody came out here they would say, well, I’m not buying that problem. It as simple as that really is,” she said.

Steve Wagamon also lives in the area. He too has been watching the progress.

“We are just up the hill from them, as it moves here. It’s probably going to move on up there,” neighbor Steve Wagamon said.

A moving problem that will hopefully be stopped. As Darlene and Lloyd look over part of their land. They are patiently waiting for the pieces of this puzzle to fall together.

The State of Illinois says it believes the rain we have had this year is playing a role in why the structure and ground are moving.

