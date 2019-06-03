Illinois Conservation Officer credited with saving three men after accident on Rock River

An Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Office is being credited with making a quick decision that saved the lives of three people in distress on the flooded Rock River.

“It is extremely dangerous right now,” officer Steve Francisko said.

Several departments responded to the kayakers who were found near Turkey Island. The high water and fast currents made it hard for those departments to reach the men. Officer Francisko knew he had to act fast. The DNR employee of 25 years launched his boat from the flooded Old Canal Road along the Hennepin Canal and took off, traveling in an area normally used by cars. The water was full of debris and the flooding made it impossible for a boat to get under Hwy 92.

"It is stressful, but that goes with the job,” Francisko said. “You train for it the best that you can."

Facing the challenges, Francisko made a decision to put his boat at full speed and “jump” the Hennepin Canal Parkway Levee into the Rock River.

"This was definitely the situation where this was my only resort, only one I could think of so you put it all on the line and you go,” he said. “That is what you do."

Francisko eventually reached the men. Two of them were hanging onto tree limbs just upstream from Ted’s Boatarama. The current of the water was so strong that the clothing of one of them was gone. Officer Francisko believes the current pushed the men into a long jam.

"By one of the individuals own admission when he got caught right there it rolled him and put him under it rolled him a couple of times,” Francisko said “He didn't think that he would make it. He nearly drowned right there."

Francisko wants the near-deadly accident to serve as a reminder to stay off of flood waters.

"I would not recommend it,” he said. “I would appreciate if they would not come out on the water”

He also wants you to wear a lifejacket. Francisko says it could save your life and prevent him from having to jump into action to keep you alive.

"I am just out here doing my job,” he said. “It makes you feel good when you can save someone like that, rescue them, that is the highlight of the job."

All three men were checked out by medics after being pulled from the river. They were exhausted, scratched and bruised but they all declined medical treatment.

