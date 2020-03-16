Illinois DNR announces closing of all state sites "effective immediately"

Effective immediately, officials with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources have announced the closing of all state sites.

"To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation issued on March 9, 2020, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife area, recreational areas, and historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events," officials said in a release.

Officials say they will work with the governor's office and the Illinois Dept. of Public Health to provide information for when they can safely reopen their facilities.

All Illinoisans impacted by a cancellation or closure are encouraged to call the IDNR’s Parks Administrative Information Line Monday – Friday at 217-782-6752. A complete listing of state sites can be found on the IDNR website at this link or this link.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH website at this link.. You may also contact the IDPH at DPH.SICK@Illinois.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.