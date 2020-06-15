Illinois DNR confirms second person died in Rock River boating accident

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed that a second person died in a boating accident on the Rock River in Milan Sunday afternoon.

Rachel Torbert, deputy director of the DNR, identified the boater as Alexander M. Ravelingeen, 16, of Kewanee.

She did not say where he died.

Alondra I. Acosta, 21, also of Kewanee, also died, Torbert and Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday.

Gustafson said the death of Acosta is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

Torbert said she did not have a condition update for two other people, a 27-year-old and a 15-year-old, who also in the boat.

