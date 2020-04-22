Illinois DOT launches I-80 Mississippi River bridge corridor study

The Illinois Dept. of Transportation, in partnership with the Iowa Dept. of Transportation, has launched a study regarding the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge area.

The study involves a nine mile stretch at Middle Road in Iowa to the I-88 interchange. At a webinar on Wednesday, transportation officials said the current bridge is reaching the end of its useful life.

"Initially looking at the existing structure kind of drove the consideration of looking at a study, but we want to make sure we're considering all the transportation elements within a corridor and not limiting ourselves with tunnel vision with just looking at the bridge itself," Becky Marruffo, District 2 Engineer of Program Development for the Illinois Dept. of Transportation, said.

The bridge opened in 1966. Despite carrying 20 percent of daily QCA traffic, the lanes are narrow and traffic-related crashes are a concern. The navigation channel underneath is also small than coast guard recommendations.

"One of the things that we're considering in this corridor is what are the traffic needs. What are the needs of other modes of transportation and what other considerations do we need to give for environmental needs, boat traffic needs, all of those different elements," Marruffo said.

Though the bridge remains structurally sound, it does not pass today's standards and maintenance is costly.

"There comes a time when a structure is 50-60 years old and we need to start thinking about what improvements are we going to make," Marruffo said.

The DOT identified key areas to consider in the study:

--Provide a structurally sound bridge over the Mississippi River

--Reduce design deficiencies in the study area

--Improve traffic flow

--Improve safety

"One of the things that is really important when we do these environment studies is we go in with an open mind. And that is the reality. We're going to do our engineering with an open mind and take into consideration all of the different elements," Marruffo said,

For more information on the study, to submit a public comment, or to watch Wednesday's webinar, click here .

The results of the study are expected in September.