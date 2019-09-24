Illinois DOT looking for snowplow drivers for winter season

The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow drivers to help with snow and ice removal across the state.

Transportation officials are asking for qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions with the department. Through its annual "snowbird" program, temporary snowplow drivers are hired every year on a full-time and on-call basis.

According to the State of Illinois' job opportunities web-page, snowbirds are paid $20.55 hourly. Applications are already available for those in Lee and Jackson counties.

Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal. They must also be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

"Snowbirds are a critical part of our overall effort to clear roads and keep Illinois moving during snow-and-ice season," acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "Not only does the job perform an essential public service and ensure safe travel, but it's a great way to earn extra money during the winter months."

Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing and a drug and alcohol screening are also required.

Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Officials say in rural areas, farmers and agricultural workers have historically worked as snowbirds.

They say applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications.