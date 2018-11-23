Illinois DOT releases state's fatal crash data for 2018

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, there have been 48 fewer traffic fatalities as of November 21, compared to last year.

The DOT says as of November 21, 2018, they responded to 854 fatal crashes, with 930 people dying as a result of the crashes. Fatalities last year were reported at 978, 48 more than this year's total.

Officials say the fatality data is provisional and is based on information submitted to IDOT for fatal motor vehicle related crashed occurring on Illinois public roadways.

The data is updated as information is received from various agencies throughout the state.

Officials say the fatalities include motor vehicle occupants (drivers and passengers) and non-occupants (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, etc.) killed in the crash.