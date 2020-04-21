Illinois DOT to hold virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss study of I-80 Mississippi River bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday to introduce a study of the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. followed by question and answers.

The I-80 Bridge over the Mississippi River opened in 1966 and is one of three major interstate bridges in the Quad Cities. After repairs and rehabilitation over the years, the structure is reaching the end of its useful life, IDOT said in a media release.

The study will examine approximately nine miles from the I-88/I-80 interchange in Illinois to just east of the Middle Road interchange in Bettendorf.

It will evaluate safety, capacity and infrastructure deficiencies to increase mobility of the interstate corridor and assist the departments of transportation in establishing improvement strategies, according to the release.

The study will conclude with a comprehensive report, which is expected later this year.

IDOT, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation, is holding a virtual public meeting instead of a traditional in-person meeting to help protect the health and safety of everyone and allow participants to gain information and provide feedback from their homes.

To access the virtual public meeting:

• Go to I-80 Mississippi River Bridge and click the “Virtual Public Meeting” link on the home page.

• Register:

-First and last name

-Email address

In addition to a video presentation introducing the study, the meeting will include exhibits for review and a survey.

Personnel from IDOT and Iowa DOT will be available for a question and answer session after the video presentation.

Following the meeting, materials and the video presentation will be available on the project website at www.I80MississippiBridge.com.

Comments are welcome, and those received through May 6 will become part of the public meeting record.