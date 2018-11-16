Illinois Department of Natural Resources Deer Hunting Reminder

Today may be opening day for hunters across Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has a reminder for hunters.

The department wanted to remind hunters to abide by the rules of hunting after an East Peoria man was indicted for felony charges for killing one too many deer.

41-year-old, Christopher Bracket, is accused of killing one more deer than his permit allowed for his cable tv show. According to the I.D.N.R. hunters are allowed two antlered deer kills per year.

The U.S. Attorneys office reports Brackett filled out permit paperwork to make it appear as though his cameraman killed the other deer.

The I.D.N.R. says if hunters violate their permits, legal action can be taken against them. In this instance, Brackett is facing two charged: one for conspiring to illegally kill a second deer, and the other the other for illegally killing a second deer.

Each charge carries a maximum of 5 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine.

Additional information can be found at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website:

