Illinois Gaming Board announces 14-day closure of casinos

Casinos in Illinois have been told they must suspend gambling operations for two weeks starting on Monday, March 16.

In a letter released by the Illinois Gaming Board on Friday, officials said told the state's 10 casinos their facilities must suspend gambling operations.

"The public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff,and others is of paramount importance," officials said in the release. "The Board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible."