Illinois Gaming Board suspends all licensed video gaming operations

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 16, the Illinois Gaming Board has ordered the suspension of all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments "of any kind".

This will be in effect until March 30.

"The public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff, and all others is of paramount importance," officials said in a release. "The Board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees as warranted."

