33 new deaths, more than 1,000 positive coronavirus cases reported in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported an additional 1,006 of positive coronavirus cases and 33 deaths.

The deaths include:

- Cook County: one man in his 30s, two men in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, two men in their 50s, five women in their 60s, one man in his 60s, five women in their 70s, two males in their 70s, one woman in her 80s, 2 males 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 50s.

- Lake County: two men in their 80s.

- Will County: one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 70s, two women in their 80s, two men in their 80s.

Jefferson and Wabash counties are now reporting cases. Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Illinois public health officials on Sunday announced that there are 11,256, including 274 deaths, in 71 counties.