Illinois Gov. Pritzker to give briefing Monday afternoon on coronavirus

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to give an update at 2:30 p.m. Monday on the number of coronavirus cases in the state, along with efforts to stop the spread.

>Illinois public health officials on Sunday announced 296 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 1,049 in 30 counties.

The IDPH said Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson Counties reported cases in addition to the 26 counties previously announced by IDPH.

Three additional deaths have also been reported, bringing the statewide total to nine, officials said.

IDPH said the three deaths include a Cook County man in his 80s, a Chicago man in his 80s, and a McLean County woman in her 70s.

The age range of positive COVID-19 cases is between younger than one year to 99 years.