Illinois health officials announce 330 new positive cases of coronavirus, three deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon announced 330 new positive cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Officials also announced that three more people have died. They include a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

Douglas, Marshall, and Morgan counties are now reporting cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive, as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center, officials said Wednesday.

The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital.

Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown according to officials.

After consulting with IDPH, the Department of Corrections determined staff and men incarcerated at the Sheridan facility were at low to medium risk for potential exposure. The facility also was placed on a 14-day lockdown.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

