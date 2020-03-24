Illinois Gov. Pritzker to give daily coronavirus press conference Tuesday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give his daily press conference on the new coronavirus, COVID-19, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 236 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,285 in 31 counties.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the Iowa press conference first on COZI 6.3 when Reynolds takes to the podium. When she finishes, Pritzker's conference will be joined while in progress.

Portions of both conferences presented by the Iowa and Illinois Governors will air tonight at 10:34 p.m. after KWQC-TV6 News at 10.

TV6 will update this story.