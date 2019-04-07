Illinois Gov. signs legislation raising age to purchase tobacco to 21

At an event in Chicago, surrounding by lawmakers and health professionals, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law raising the age to purchase tobacco products in the state from 18 to 21.

Health advocates argue that raising the purchasing age will prevent many young adults from ever trying tobacco products.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed similar legislation last year, arguing that young people would simply drive to other states to purchase tobacco products, having an adverse effect on Illinois retailers while doing little to stem tobacco usage by younger people.

