Illinois governor appoints all new Board of Trustees to Western Illinois University

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced his appointments to the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees.

The governor's office says the new board will focus its efforts on revitalizing WIU's student recruitment and outreach efforts, focusing investments on core programs, burnishing the university's reputation and brand throughout the state, and strengthening relationships with its surrounding communities.

Here's a list of the new trustees.

Greg Aguilar, Erik Dolieslager, Kisha Lang, Nick Padgett, Polly Radosh, Douglas Shaw, Jackie Thompson

If you would like more information on the new members, go to this link:

https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=19855