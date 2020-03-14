Illinois Governor Expected to Hold Press Conference with COVID-19 Update

Governor J.B. Pritzker has a scheduled press conference for 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

Press conferences have been held on a daily basis since the COVID-19 outbreak in Illinois.

Friday, Pritzker announced that all Illinois schools, Kindergarten through 12th grade, both private and public, would be closed starting Tuesday, through March 31st.

When the governor takes to the podium, TV6 will share the livestream here.

Those living in Illinois can also call 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@Illinois.Gov to have COVID-19 questions answered.