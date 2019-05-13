Illinois Governor allows tax waivers to those impacted by floods

If the flood prevented you from filing your taxes, you may be able to request more time.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday that residents and businesses impacted by severe weather and flooding that began on April 23, 2019, may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time.

Those impacted in the 34 counties declared a disaster are eligible, including Rock Island and Whiteside counties.

Taxpayers seeking waivers of penalties and interest for taxes should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR).

Taxpayers should provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.

Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write “Flood – Spring 2019” on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.

Property owners who may have been impacted by the flooding in the 34 declared counties should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments office if they wish to apply for reassessment due to any property damage.

The counties covered by the disaster declaration include: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, Woodford.

