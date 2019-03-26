Illinois Governor wants drivers to be more aware of troopers out on the road

Illinois’ Governor is speaking out about the increase in number of accidents involving Illinois State Troopers.

Since the start of the year, 14 squads have been hit.

Governor J.B. Pritzker says drivers need to pay attention especially when troopers are on the side of the road with their lights on.

He says drivers need to respect the Move Over Law otherwise known as Scott’s Law.

"You all getting the message out that people are dying, the people that keep them safe every day. People that the vast majority of people in Illinois want to respect these troopers and they want to do what's right, but they're not thinking about it on the road and making sure they understand that their speed and the fact that they are driving in the lane close to where the troopers are and doing their job is dangerous."

The Move Over Law requires motorists to approach with caution and yield to emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying oscillating, rotating or flashing lights. Drivers must change lanes if they can do so safely or reduce speed and proceed with caution if unable to change lanes.