Illinois HS student steals, totals teacher’s car

A 14-year-old student is accused of stealing her teacher’s car from the school parking lot, then totaling the vehicle after a police pursuit.

A Galesburg Police Department report states the incident happened at Galesburg High School on Friday, where a 41-year-old teacher discovered his 2016 Chevy Impala had been stolen from the faculty parking lot.

The teacher told investigators he “had trouble” with one of his students during the last class period of the day and therefore had her sit at his desk during the period.

“His keys were sitting on top of his desk during that time,” the incident report states.

The teacher later noticed his car key missing from his key chain and then, upon entering the faculty parking lot, “noticed his vehicle was missing.”

While speaking to police, the teacher contacted OnStar and determined his Impala was traveling eastbound on I-80 near Waynet, Illinois, at which point police called it in as being stolen.

After Illinois State Police located the vehicle and began a pursuit, the car was then involved in an accident and totaled on State Route 351 near a truck stop off I-80.

The Galesburg Register-Mail reports the crash occurred in La Salle, Illinois, and, citing the La Salle NewsTribune, that one person involved was transported to a hospital via helicopter.

The medical condition of the girl was not known Monday, according to the NewsTribune.