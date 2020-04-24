Illinois, Iowa governors handling COVID-19 pandemic differently

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds have made big decisions this week when it comes to COVID-19.

Prtizker enforced stricter regulations in Illinois whereas Reynolds made moves to reopen Iowa.

That puts residents living on the Illinois and Iowa border in a unique situation, like those who live in the Quad Cities.

On Thursday, Pritzker told Illinois residents they need to stay at home longer.

“Next week I intend to sign an extension of our stay-at-home order.”

The next day, Reynolds shared optimism with Iowans.

“I believe that we will start and be able to responsibly open Iowa back up.”

This means Quad Citians are being asked to abide by different regulations.

Governor Pritzker is still concerned, with Illinois having more confirmed cases and deaths.

“The numbers present us with only one choice,” Pritzker said on Thursday. “Next week I intend to sign an extension of our stay at home order with some modifications through Saturday, May 30th.”

Pritzker then took his regulations a step further.

“Starting on May 1, any individual over the age of two and able to medically tolerate a face covering or mask will be required to wear one in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.”

On Friday, Governor Reynolds expressed optimism that Iowa doesn’t have as many deaths or confirmed cases as other states.

“Effective Monday, Iowa healthcare systems and health care providers may begin the process of resuming elective surgeries and procedures though a phased in approach,” Reynolds said. “In addition, the proclamation that I’ll be signing today permits farmers markets to begin limited operations with the appropriate health precautions.”

The governors being on different paths leaves Iowa and Illinois residents who commute out of sync.

“I do think that is a problem,” said Lorrie Beaman, the Executive Director of the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport, Iowa. “We’ve seen that from early on when Illinois people were coming over to golf at the Iowa golf courses. They’ll be over here shopping at our market.”

“I think any border town like we have will have issues,” Beaman said. “It would’ve been nice if they could all work together.”

However, Illinois and Iowa are dealing with different situations. On Friday in Illinois, there were a total of 39,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,795 deaths. Also on Friday in Iowa, there were a total of 4,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths.