Illinois, Iowa release latest numbers on new jobless claim filings

Illinois and Iowa officials on Thursday released the latest numbers of new unemployment claims filed last week.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security said it processed 72,671 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 9.

The department has now processed 1,076,461 claims for regular unemployment benefits from March 1 through May 9.

This amount is nearly 11.5 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year, when IDES processed just 87,000 claims for regular unemployment benefits, the department said in a media release.

IDES has processed 33,729 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims, which provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of 100 percent federally funded benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits. PEUC is potentially available for weeks beginning on or after March 29 and continuing through the week ending December 26, the department said.

While the number of initial claims for regular benefits has plateaued in the last two weeks, IDES will experience an increase in overall claims processed when the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims data becomes available May 21, the department said.

Visit the IDES websitefor statewide unemployment claims data, which reflects activity for the week prior.

In Iowa, 16,735 initial unemployment claims were filed between May 3 and May 9, according to the Iowa Workforce Development.

There were 15,411 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims as of Thursday was 191,257, according to the Iowa Workforce Development.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled nearly $53 million for the same week.

The following industries had the most claims:

• Manufacturing, 4,065

• Self-employed, independent Contractors, etc., 2,103

• Health care and social assistance, 1,865

• Accommodation and food services, 1,269

• Retail trade, 1,133

Visit www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insuranc for more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims.

This week, more than $108 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid. Since April 4, a total of more than $547 million in benefits has been paid.

A total of more than $7 million was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in the week ending May 2.

