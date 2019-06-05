Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run takes off Wednesday morning



The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department is taking off, with a Flame of Hope in hand, Wednesday morning to support the Special Olympics Summer Games. They’ll be running to support the local law enforcement officers and the Special Olympics athletes.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraising movement that benefits the Special Olympics Illinois. They have two goals in mind: to raise money and to gain awareness for athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Torch Run includes an annual intrastate relay conducted by officers representing every branch of law enforcement within the state as well as federal partners.

3,000 officers will carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running through thousands of Illinois communities through 23 different routes to the final destination- the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal, on June 7th.

Participating agencies are the Moline Police Department, City of East Moline Police Department, Milan Police Department, Rock Island Police Department, Illinois State Police District 7 East Moline, Quad City International Airport Police and Galesburg, IL Police Department.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run has selected “Guardians of the Flame” as the theme for 2019 and will be using #ILTorchRun on social media in hopes of spreading the word and inspiring other officers and departments to join in the movement.

The run begins at 9:00 a.m. AT THE Rock Island County Courthouse in downtown Rock Island and continues into Galesburg.

