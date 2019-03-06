Illinois Lottery Powerball Jackpot reaches $381 million

Are you feeling lucky? The Powerball Jackpot has reached $381 million and the drawing is Wednesday, March 6.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing for the Powerball were 01, 19, 25, 27 and 68 with the Powerball being 21.

While no one won the jackpot winnings, more than 29,100 Illinois players won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

Quick Powerball Facts:

- Current jackpot at $381 million, cash option of $228.1 million

- Jackpots start at $40 million

- Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338

- Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday.